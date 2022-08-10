Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Increases By 236.0%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 236.0% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hello Pal International Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HLLPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,757. Hello Pal International has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
Hello Pal International Company Profile
