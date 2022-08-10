Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Increases By 236.0%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 236.0% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hello Pal International Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLLPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,757. Hello Pal International has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

Hello Pal International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.