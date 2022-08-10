Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Expands By 245.8%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 245.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.1 %
HENOY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 109,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,048. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
