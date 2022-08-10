Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Expands By 245.8%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 245.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.1 %

HENOY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 109,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,048. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

