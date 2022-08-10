Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Drops By 97.5%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. 5,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,943. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,804,000 after acquiring an additional 243,421 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 220,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 216,016 shares during the period.

