Short Interest in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Rises By 541.9%

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 541.9% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Trading Up 14.3 %

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,174. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 318,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

