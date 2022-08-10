Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 85.1%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the July 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. 74,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

