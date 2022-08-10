Short Interest in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Declines By 66.7%

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MSAC remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medicus Sciences Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSAC. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $22,580,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 224,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $868,000.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

