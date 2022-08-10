Short Interest in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Declines By 73.2%

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Newcourt Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth $250,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth $749,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Newcourt Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCAC remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 95,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,284. Newcourt Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.