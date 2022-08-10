Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Decreases By 97.2%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

OTCMKTS NCSYF remained flat at $200.00 during trading on Wednesday. NICE has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.88.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

