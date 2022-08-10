Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Decreases By 72.0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the July 15th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 1,083,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,893. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,488,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

