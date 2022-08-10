Short Interest in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Increases By 616.7%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSAA. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 507,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,302,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 4,278.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,815,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SSAA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 139,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Company Profile

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

