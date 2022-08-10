Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Increases By 12,400.0%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 12,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Singapore Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %

Singapore Airlines stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Separately, Citigroup raised Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

