Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Increases By 186.3%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,500 shares, an increase of 186.3% from the July 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.7 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 5.4 %

OTCMKTS SNVVF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNVVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.