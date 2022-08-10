Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Grows By 144.4%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Up 0.1 %

TEZNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 55,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

