Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Decreases By 77.3%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

u-blox Price Performance

Shares of UBLXF remained flat at $116.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. u-blox has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $124.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 130 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

