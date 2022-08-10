Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Drops By 75.0%

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Varta Price Performance

OTCMKTS VARTY remained flat at 8.33 during trading on Wednesday. Varta has a 1 year low of 7.25 and a 1 year high of 15.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.47.

About Varta

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.