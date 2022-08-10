Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Drops By 82.3%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. 28,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $63.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 763.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter.

