Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Expands By 444.4%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 444.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of VCISY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,898. Vinci has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Vinci alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.