SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $56.16 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $56.16 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00130801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00064794 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

