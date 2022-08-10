Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. KeyCorp set a $30.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $744,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,481. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

