SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,638.00

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $65,638.00 and $23,938.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

