Slate Office REIT to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Friday, August 5th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend

Slate Office REIT ( TSE:SOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$47.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

