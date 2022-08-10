SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 4.4%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €11.58 ($11.82) and last traded at €11.84 ($12.08). Approximately 13,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.38 ($12.63).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on SLM Solutions Group in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

SLM Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.18.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.