Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 91.3% in July

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Smiths Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

