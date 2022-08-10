So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. So-Young International had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,849. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $95.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.
So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.
