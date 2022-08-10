SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $8.90 on Wednesday, reaching $321.53. 29,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,749. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.24.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

