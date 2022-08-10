Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNHP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 6,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,044. Soluna has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

