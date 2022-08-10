SoundHound AI (SOUN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect SoundHound AI to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, analysts expect SoundHound AI to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

A number of research firms have commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

