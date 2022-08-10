Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,946. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $494.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.