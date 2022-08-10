Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

SMBC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $493.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMBC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

