SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
Shares of SRMGF stock remained flat at $16.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
