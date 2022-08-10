SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance

Shares of SRMGF stock remained flat at $16.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

