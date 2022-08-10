SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Down 68.1% in July

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, SEB Equities upgraded SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance
SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.
