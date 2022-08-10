SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Holdings Increased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 10,692.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises 3.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. 9,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,000. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

