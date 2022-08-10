SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,382,120 shares.The stock last traded at $49.27 and had previously closed at $48.47.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

