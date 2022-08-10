Spell Token (SPELL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $145.39 million and approximately $274.85 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,960.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00129802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

SPELL is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 97,250,203,396 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

