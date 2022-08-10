Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Declares GBX 2.16 Dividend

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SPT traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 279.20 ($3.37). 711,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,079. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,286.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.60 ($3.75). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 250.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 240.51.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.70 ($24,156.23). In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £19,991.70 ($24,156.23). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £264,137.50 ($319,160.83). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,884 shares of company stock worth $2,036,754.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

