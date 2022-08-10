Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Up 1,170.0% in July

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 1,170.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sports Ventures Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKIC. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 984.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AKIC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

