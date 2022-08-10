Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
SPOT stock opened at $115.56 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $321,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
