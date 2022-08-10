Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. 3,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. Sprott has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Sprott

SII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sprott by 87.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sprott by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.