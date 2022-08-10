Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.90 million-$65.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.64 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of SPT traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. 451,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,133. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,893,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,548 shares of company stock worth $3,680,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

