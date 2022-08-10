STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. 510,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,263. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $32,339,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 531.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after buying an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.