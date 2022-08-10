Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Shares Up 4.5%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Starpharma Trading Up 10.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.
Starpharma Company Profile
Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.
