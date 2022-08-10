Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of SRT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.52. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.39 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Startek will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Startek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Startek by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Startek by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

