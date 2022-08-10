Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Startek Stock Up 12.8 %
Shares of SRT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.52. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.39 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Startek will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Startek
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
