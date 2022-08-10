State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) is Cooke & Bieler LP’s 7th Largest Position

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 492,300 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 2.3% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.81% of State Street worth $259,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of State Street by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 438.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 3.0 %

STT traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.