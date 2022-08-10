Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.62

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 15053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $903.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in Steel Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,211,000 after purchasing an additional 268,623 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Steel Partners by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

