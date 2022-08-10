Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sterling Check updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

NASDAQ STER traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 12,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Check

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sterling Check news, Director L Frederick Sutherland purchased 43,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $658,099.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,099.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.