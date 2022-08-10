Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.49. 134,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,982. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

