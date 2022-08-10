Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,557. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

