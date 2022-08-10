Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,800,000 after buying an additional 143,846 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,726,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

