Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 94,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,790. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

