Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,407,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 288,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

PRFZ stock traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,114. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.16.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.